Two more Hyderabad hospitals to treat COVID-19 positive medical staff

According to sources, a key decision on the same is likely to be announced in a few days.

Published: 28th August 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 09:20 AM

Health Minister Etala Rajender visited Fever Hospital (File Photo| EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health  Minister Eatala Rajender met representatives from the Telangana Medical Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Thursday, and stated that apart from the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), beds would also be reserved for the treatment of medical personnel and their families at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) and Gandhi Hospital. The Minister noted that around 50 beds would be reserved for emergency services for healthcare workers and their families at NIMS. 

The deliberation was part of a two-day strike call given by the JAC, demanding an ex gratia policy for all medical workers who died of Covid-19 and free treatment in private hospitals for frontline medical staff.The Minister’s office released a statement that they would take up the issue of ex gratia with the Chief Minister.

According to sources, a key decision on the same is likely to be announced in a few days.Doctors also requested for special equipment, like the ECMO machine, which the Minister assured will be given to NIMS, Gandhi Hospital and TIMS.

50 beds to be reserved at NIMS
Apart from at NIMS, beds would also be reserved for the treatment of medical personnel and their families at TIMS and Gandhi Hospital. Around 50 beds would be reserved at NIMS, Eatala said during the meeting with JAC representatives

Comments

