1,800 parks in Hyderabad for a makeover as one-week cleanliness drive kicks off 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 1,800 colony, tree, theme and landscape parks across Hyderabad would be renovated and cleaned during the one-week cleanliness drive that kicked off on Friday.

As per the directions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated the cleanliness drive in all parks of the city.

Of the 919 colony parks, 648 are maintained by Colony Welfare Associations (CWAs) and 271 by the GHMC, through contractors. There are 327 tree parks and 587 open spaces in Hyderabad.

The one-week cleanliness drive would include cleaning all the parks and its premises, repairing compound walls, gates, grills, footpaths, washrooms, children play equipment and open gyms, and assessing the facilities to be provided.

Cleaning of all the old tree parks and their regular maintenance, assessment for inclusion of Panchatatva acupressure tracks and other thematic landscape, development of new parks and removal of encroachments would also be taken up.

GHMC officials informed Express that if any CWA fails to show interest in maintaining their colony park, the civic body will intervene.

It will plant saplings, and repair walkways, pathways, gates, grills, walls, washrooms and lights, they said. Apart from this, if the citizens ask for facilities in the parks, such as an open gym or children play equipment, the Zonal Commissioner concerned will look into their requests.

Hyderabad also has 327 old and unkempt tree parks, which have long been neglected and have turned into shabby jungles.

Cleaning and weeding these parks would begin on a priority basis, followed by providing amenities such as pathways, walking tracks and benches.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, after launching the cleanliness drive at Green Valley Park in Banjara Hills, said the facilities can be used by people of all age groups. The idea is to make Hyderabad a healthier city, he said.

The Mayor inspected Kotha Cheruvu in Film Nagar, where development works worth Rs 3 crore are underway. The revival and preservation of lakes, neglected for decades, started in the last four and half years by the GHMC, he said.

The civic body is diverting sewerage and effluents flowing into the Kotha Cheruvu to the Balkampet nala. A Bathukamma ghat and dhobighat would also be constructed at Kotha Cheruvu, he said.