Hyderabad cops seek information on COVID-19 positive convicts, announces reward 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after four prisoners escaped from Gandhi General Hospital, Hyderabad police have announced a reward to any person who provides information that could help nab them.

Police said the four convicted prisoners, who were tested positive for Covid-19 while undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital, escaped from the Covid-19 ward.

The police have information that one of the escaped prisoners had taken shelter at Kondapur of Medak district. A police team visited the place and questioned some locals regarding the prisoner.

Senior police officials said the four prisoners are Md. Abdul Arbaz, 21, a resident of Borabanda, Md. Javeed, 35, from Chandrayangutta, Mangali Somasunder, 20, of Borabanda and Parvatham Narsaiah, 41, from Vemulagutta of Medak district. The inmates were wearing plainclothes.

Anyone with relevant information can contact the main Police Control Room (040-27852333, 9490616690), North Zone PCR (040-27853599, 9490598982), Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gopalpuram Division, (9490616439) and Chilkalguda Inspector (9490616440).