Mobile COVID-19 testing centres in Greater Hyderabad soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will soon initiate mobile testing services in Greater Hyderabad. It will assign two mobile vans exclusively for Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) for community-level testing. This was informed by the Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Friday. In order to involve more people in voluntary work, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, along with senior health officials, conducted a meeting with representatives of various Resident Welfare Associations on Friday, who were present under the umbrella of United Federation of RWAs (UFERWAS).

UFERWAS general secretary BT Srinivasan highlighted areas of possible cooperation between the federation and the government, by way of sharing PHC information with details of officers, decentralised testing services and counselling services. Major Shiva Kiran of the UFERWAS added that the federation’s volunteers could help in handling the Covid call centres, take up ward-wise home isolation monitoring.