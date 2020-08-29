Old homes, new vocations

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: Loss of remuneration, food crisis, shutting down of organisations and living spaces forced not just the migrant workers to go back to their native places but a large number of urbanites employed in big cities were also compelled to go back to their home towns.

Initially, with several weeks of lockdown, closed workplaces, no influx of money, and no hope for a brighter future many of these individuals were under severe depression.

It’s not that all is well on the other side of the wall, but many of them have bounced back to the acceptance of the ‘new normalcy’ that also by staying in their native places. Reason? From the ruins, they are reconstructing a new future. Shraavya, a portrait photographer, had started her studio for portraiture of children in Jubilee Hills. She began it in partnership with a friend.

She was running it smoothly with many photography assignments in her kitty. But when the pandemic began, the business stopped. She was forced to close it and go back to her parents’ home in Guntur. She shares, “I didn’t want to pay the rent unnecessarily. Moreover, in such terrible times which parent would want their child to be photographed and expose the baby to more danger?”

Reinventing skills

The 25-year-old photog was really depressed for a couple of weeks, but then she decided to reinvent her own work.

She began editing the still life photographs, putting them as collages and unique postcards. “This has worked with my old clients. I won’t say that orders are pouring in. But many of them have placed orders for the purchase.

I have been mixing the entire gamut with other media as well. Say a girl’s photograph merged with an old painting and then infusing the frame with digital touches. I give them multiple options to choose from,” she says. And while she’s reinventing her methods, she’s also been studying market research, data collection, case studies, and customer behavior to set up her business all over again.

“I will be visiting Hyderabad again to finalise a place and start it all over by the year-end,” she shares. Another photographer Junaid Akhtar, who worked for an MNC in Hyderabad, has gone back to his hometown in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. He’s been given the workfrom- home option, but he’s missing shooting creative photographs. The 26-year-old shares, “I had plans to go to Himachal Pradesh for some shoots, but now it’s all suspended in the air. Thankfully, I won an online photography competition and received an interesting photography set-up which I use for different shoots.” Home photography is new to him, but he’s been incorporating smoke photography in it and creating something new for his Insta page. He says, “I am learning new skills. I am not doing it for monetary gain, but if a commissioned work comes it’s most welcome.”

New beginnings

Other professionals also feel fortunate. Artist Ramu Mareedu, 35, showcased his paintings in several art galleries not just in Hyderabad but other cities as well. His other source of income was teaching painting to children in different communities. “Ever since the pandemic hit, my teaching has stopped. The parents didn’t want to expose their children. And not everything can be taught online,” he shares. Since the art galleries aren’t hosting any shows and there are no buyers, he was forced to shift to his village at Peddapalli in Nagarkurnool. He’s not stopped painting.

At the same time, he’s begun farming in his village. He says, “I have sowed the crop for groundnuts. And I am really enjoying my time in the rural landscape as I have started incorporating the flora and fauna in my artworks. Village life gives you more time to focus on your ‘self ’ and your art.” Another professional, Rupasree Bansal, 28, from Bhopal was working in the hospitality sector. She served as a relationship manager in one of the hotel chains.

But with her job gone. She moved to her hometown to live with her parents. Also, a Yoga and meditation practitioner, she’s begun volunteering to host Zoom sessions of Art of Living for many across different cities. She shares, “During these five months, I have not skipped practising even for one day. I am learning new techniques. I’d love to be a meditation teacher when life comes back to normal.”

Many enterprises have closed down forcing corporate executives and professionals to go back to their home towns. And many of them, who worked in Hyderabad, have bounced back starting a new life and new work

