10-member interstate theft gang busted by Cyberabad police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad SOT police, on Saturday, busted an interstate criminal gang involved in a series of thefts and robberies.

Stolen goods and two weapons were seized from them. The arrested persons are Sakhi Ahmed, 38, Bijender Singh, 40, Ram Kumar Singh, 27, Mehtab Bati, 45, Habeebul, 39, Hakeem Singh, 35, Haseen Mohammad, 51, Jithender Singh, 25, Irfan Ali Khan, 49, Rahman Ali, 22. All of the accused persons are from Uttar Pradesh.

They resided in Jagadgirgutta and committed offences in Patancheru of Sangareddy. Some of them were previously involved in property offences. Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar said that the gang possessed fire arms and other house-breaking equipment.