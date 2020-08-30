STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bank tricked into paying cash to fraudsters, two held

It is learnt that the accused persons withdrew money from the ATM multiple times, and as soon as the machine dispensed the amount, they switched it off causing a transaction error.

Published: 30th August 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Two persons, who allegedly made false complaints with the State Bank of India (SBI) after withdrawing cash from its ATM in a fraudulent manner, were arrested by the Nampally police on Saturday. 

The arrested persons have been identified as Pramod Kumar from Uttar Pradesh and Santosh Kumar from Rajasthan. Three other accused, namely Ajay, Kamalkanth and Pawan, are on the run. They are also from Uttar Pradesh.

It is learnt that the accused persons withdrew money from the ATM multiple times, and as soon as the machine dispensed the amount, they switched it off causing a transaction error. They then registered an online complaint with the bank, claiming the money was debited from their accounts, but they did not get it from the machine due to an "error".  

On receiving these complaints from the accused persons, the bank authorities checked the ATM for excess cash. But there was none. However, after verifying the EJ logs (paper printing rolls), they saw that the said transactions showed a cash dispense error message. Surmising the customers’ complaints were legitimate, the bank credited Rs 70,000 to their accounts.

The matter came to light a few days ago, when Dinesh Kolli, the branch manager of SBI-Bazarghat, lodged a complaint with the police, stating that a few fraudulent transactions were recorded in the branch’s ATM on July 10, 11, 12 during an internal audit. A total of Rs 1,10,000 was withdrawn from the ATM. 

Later, upon verifying the CCTV footage in the ATM, the police found that the accused had duped the bank. In fact, they had committed similar offences in SR Nagar and Narayanaguda police limits. The accused persons use ATM cards belonging to their family and friends. They move from city to city to commit these offences. As they reach the target city, they deposit Rs 20,000 to 40,000 into a particular bank. They then carry out their operation.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad fraud hyderabad bank fraud Hyderabad Police
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp