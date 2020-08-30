Missing link road work in Hyderabad moving at brisk pace

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to provide better road infrastructure to citizens, the GHMC had undertaken the construction of 37 missing link roads (Phase 1) at an estimated cost of Rs 313 crore. While 10 of them are ready, work on 18 of them is moving at a brisk pace.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Government Whip A Gandhi, and other officials, inspected the roads at various places in Seriligampally zone.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said, "Missing link roads are being laid to ease traffic on main roads. They will ensure better connectivity to IT and business hubs, and in turn, improve commercial activities in the region."

The public has been responsive in giving away lands for the road development works, and most them have opted for Transfer Development Rights (TDR) in exchange of land, thereby reducing financial burden on the GHMC exchequer. So far, TDRs worth Rs 500 crore have been issued.

During their inspection, the Mayor and the Government Whip visited the proposed link road from Nallgandla Main Road at Ratnadeep to Old Mumbai Highway. With the laying of this link road, travel distance will be reduced up to 2.5 km.

The Mayor said the Nallagandla Lake would be developed into a picnic spot, and directed officials to formulate estimates for the beautification of the lake.They also visited another missing link road site stretching from Serilingampally Zonal Office to Chandanagar railway track. This link road is being built by the HRDCL at a cost of Rs 11 crore.