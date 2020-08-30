STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Missing link road work in Hyderabad moving at brisk pace

During their inspection, the Mayor and the Government Whip visited the proposed link road from Nallgandla Main Road at Ratnadeep to Old Mumbai Highway.

Published: 30th August 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inspected missing link road works on Saturday

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inspected missing link road works on Saturday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a bid to provide better road infrastructure to citizens, the GHMC had undertaken the construction of 37 missing link roads (Phase 1) at an estimated cost of Rs 313 crore. While 10 of them are ready, work on 18 of them is moving at a brisk pace.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Government Whip A Gandhi, and other officials, inspected the roads at various places in Seriligampally zone.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said, "Missing link roads are being laid to ease traffic on main roads. They will ensure better connectivity to IT and business hubs, and in turn, improve commercial activities in the region."

The public has been responsive in giving away lands for the road development works, and most them have opted for Transfer Development Rights (TDR) in exchange of land, thereby reducing financial burden on the GHMC exchequer. So far, TDRs worth Rs 500 crore have been issued. 

During their inspection, the Mayor and the Government Whip visited the proposed link road from Nallgandla Main Road at Ratnadeep to Old Mumbai Highway. With the laying of this link road, travel distance will be reduced up to 2.5 km.

The Mayor said the Nallagandla Lake would be developed into a picnic spot, and directed officials to formulate estimates for the beautification of the lake.They also visited another missing link road site stretching from Serilingampally Zonal Office to Chandanagar railway track. This link road is being built by the HRDCL at a cost of Rs 11 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad missing link road Bonthu Rammohan
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp