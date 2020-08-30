Old, unused bus shelters in Hyderabad to be razed to make way for 200 swanky ones

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 201 bus shelters in the city that are old, shabby and unused will be transformed into modern, commuter and eco-friendly ones soon. They will even have toilets. The GHMC will rebuild these bus shelters under the PPP framework by engaging a private developer on a 'build, operate and transfer' (BOT) basis.

The project is divided into four packages. The agency must demolish the existing bus shelters and construct new ones in their places. The civic body will enter into a concession agreement with the concessionaire for a period of 10 years, further extendable up to five years on performance basis.

During the period, the agency will carry out the services in accordance with proposed designs, technical specifications, performance standards and guidelines. The concessionaire will be given the right to collect revenues from advertisement during the period. It will have to pay the GHMC concession and advertisement fees.

GHMC officials told Express that the maximum time period allotted to complete the construction is three months. Operation and maintenance of bus shelters has to be taken up by the agency during the concession period. The concessionaire has to provide a space to install Real Time Arrival System for TSRTC (which has GPS facility) and display route maps and bus numbers.

They should also set up a passenger information system with up-to-date alerts on routes, bus numbers, schedule, fares, route guide, destination search, urban landscape of Hyderabad, among others. Amenities include dustbins, toilets for men and women, and mobile charging points.