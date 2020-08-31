Ganesh idol immersion unabated in Hyderabad lakes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of children and elderly women, who were carrying Ganesh idols of various shapes and sizes in their arms, walked about in search of a stretch that opened to the Hussainsagar on Sunday. After a while, at around 7 pm, they found a spot with broken railing that led to the lake. The elderly women quietly performed pujas before bidding adieu their idols, after which the kids dunked the Ganeshas into the water body.

Owing to the pandemic this year, restrictions were imposed on Ganesh pandals and immersion. However, throwing caution to wind, citizens have been thronging Necklace Road in groups to immerse their idols.

The CPCB’s revised guidelines for idol immersion in rivers, ponds or lakes encourages the practice only at designated, artificially-confined water bodies with liners made of well-graded/highly impervious clay on the banks. “A temporary artificial tank or pond with eco-synthetic liners (HDPE), and earthen bunds on the bank shall be made fit for idol immersion,” it had said.

“Immersion of idols made of POP and toxic colours will pollute the water bodies. This year, due to Covid, the number of idols in lakes has come down, but the practice has not stopped,” said Lubna Sarwat, a city-based activist.