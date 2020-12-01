BJP protests in Hyderabad over election body's inaction on party's complaints, leaders detained

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday staged a protest in front of the State Election Commission (SEC) office at Masab Tank, alleging that the commission is not taking action on their complaints of the TRS enticing voters.

The protesters alleged abuse of power by the ruling party and raised slogans against the SEC and Chief Minister. Senior BJP leaders N Indrasena Reddy, Dubbaka MLA Raghunandhan Rao and MLC N Ramachander Rao participated in the dharna.

They alleged that the SEC has not allotted election duty to teachers as they are antagonistic to the government. They also alleged that the police refused to register cases against TRS leaders who attacked BJP workers after being caught distributing money and liquor to voters. As protesters attempted to enter the SEC office, they were detained by the police.

Raghunandan Rao alleged that the police did not follow due procedure while detaining them, and demanded the police and the SEC to change their “undemocratic attitude”.

Later, addressing a press conference at the BJP State office, Indrasena Reddy said, "The SEC showed partiality towards the ruling party in relation to campaigning, publicity, and granting permissions. While removing advertisements, they kept TRS party’s symbol and the Chief Minister’s photos intact while tearing other posters and flexes."

MLC Ramachander Rao said, "The TRS government had assured to ensure that the SEC acts impartially. Where is that impartiality now?"

Cops seek opinion on Bandi remarks

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar has said they have sought legal opinion on BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's comments, calling Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy a TRS party agent. Bandi made the comments while addressing the media at Kukatpally on Sunday night. He alleged that the TRS was using police machinery to distribute money to voters and the DGP was dancing to the tunes of the Chief Minister.