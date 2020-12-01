STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

BJP protests in Hyderabad over election body's inaction on party's complaints, leaders detained

They alleged that the police refused to register cases against TRS leaders who attacked BJP workers after being caught distributing money and liquor to voters.

Published: 01st December 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Police detain BJP activists who staged a protest against TRS leaders near SEC office in Hyderabad

Police detain BJP activists who staged a protest against TRS leaders near SEC office in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday staged a protest in front of the State Election Commission (SEC) office at Masab Tank, alleging that the commission is not taking action on their complaints of the TRS enticing voters.

The protesters alleged abuse of power by the ruling party and raised slogans against the SEC and Chief Minister. Senior BJP leaders N Indrasena Reddy, Dubbaka MLA Raghunandhan Rao and MLC N Ramachander Rao participated in the dharna.

They alleged that the SEC has not allotted election duty to teachers as they are antagonistic to the government. They also alleged that the police refused to register cases against TRS leaders who attacked BJP workers after being caught distributing money and liquor to voters. As protesters attempted to enter the SEC office, they were detained by the police.

Raghunandan Rao alleged that the police did not follow due procedure while detaining them, and demanded the police and the SEC to change their “undemocratic attitude”.

Later, addressing a press conference at the BJP State office, Indrasena Reddy said, "The SEC showed partiality towards the ruling party in relation to campaigning, publicity, and granting permissions. While removing advertisements, they kept TRS party’s symbol and the Chief Minister’s photos intact while tearing other posters and flexes."

MLC Ramachander Rao said, "The TRS government had assured to ensure that the SEC acts impartially. Where is that impartiality now?"

Cops seek opinion on Bandi remarks

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar has said they have sought legal opinion on BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's comments, calling Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy a TRS party agent. Bandi made the comments while addressing the media at Kukatpally on Sunday night. He alleged that the TRS was using police machinery to distribute money to voters and the DGP was dancing to the tunes of the Chief Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP State Election Commission Hyderabad EC office BJP Hyderabad protest Raghunandhan Rao
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp