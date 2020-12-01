GHMC polls: Video of AIMIM campaigning in Hyderabad's Old City after deadline goes viral

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as campaigning for the GHMC elections concluded on Wednesday, a few AIMIM workers were allegedly violating orders and campaigning in various pockets of Old City. In a video that has gone viral on social media, an MIM worker is seen addressing a group of women and requesting them to vote for the party.

"We called you here today because we wanted to request you to get out of our house early in the morning and vote for 'kite' (electoral symbol of AIMIM). This time, it is not like the previous times where you had to press a button, this time it is a ballot system. We came here today because no one knows about this," the MIM worker says in the video.

Another person demonstrated how to fold the ballot paper correctly and how to put it in the ballot. The worker in the video keeps insisting that women have to vote for AIMIM. "You shall not vote for either TRS, BJP or MBT, only MIM," the worker says.

MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan said, "In spite of campaigning time getting over by 5 pm on November 29, Qadeer alias Bablue is still camapaigning in Kaladera for AIMIM. I request Hyderabad Commissioner of Police and Chaderghat inspector to take necessary action."

MBT spokesperson files plaint against 'fake' audio

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan met ACP Cyber Crime KV Rao on Monday and submitted a written complaint against an audio clip that was being circulated on social media in which a man can be heard defaming the Syed community.

Khan alleged that the clip was made by the AIMIM in a bid to defame him a day before polling and that it was not his voice in the audio. His wife Asma Khatoon is contesting from the Azampura seat in the GHMC polls