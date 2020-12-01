Hyderabad civic body elections peaceful till afternoon apart from minor clashes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were peaceful till afternoon, apart from minor clashes between groups of local leaders in different parts of the city. The skirmishes were witnessed at Chaitanyanagar near Patancheru, KPHB, Jagathgirigutta, RK Puram near LB Nagar, NTR Nagar in Banjara Hills and Nacharam.

In most places, the clashes were between local leaders of the TRS and BJP over issues like allegations of distribution of money to voters and political leaders wearing masks of the party's colour to the election booth for voting, in order to woo the voters there. However, police personnel deployed at the polling booths immediately dispersed them ensuring no untoward incidents occur.

At KPHB, near the Forum Mall, BJP cadres intercepted Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar's convoy, alleging that he was trying to influence voters with his presence. Police rushed to the spot and used mild force to disperse the crowd.

At Jagathgirigutta, BJP workers alleged that the Inspector used force on the agents and chased them from the place, even as they were following orders. They alleged that the Inspector kicked and turned down the tables where they were sitting with the voters list.

In Tarnaka, there was a scuffle between local leaders of the TRS and Congress over allegations of distribution of money to voters.

Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said polling has been going on peacefully. All measures have been taken to prevent any untoward incidents. "People in some places are suspicious of candidates from other parties. Adequate force and police pickets are placed to control any such situation. Any violation will be dealt strictly as per law," he said.

Under the Rachakonda police commissionerate too polling has been going on peacefully. Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat visited sensitive polling locations and inspected bandobast arrangements.