Parlours shut? No problem. Here's how you can get the perfect glow at home

HYDERABAD: The first thing that comes to mind when you hear wedding bells is a beautifully bedecked bride, glowing gorgeously, in her newfound bliss! Everything at a wedding is centred on her. However, that glistening, smooth, blemish-free skin and vibrant glow takes a lot of discipline and a strict regime to achieve. Every bride’s first concern is how she is going to look on the best day of her life! Healthy skin is the first step towards a confident self, which makes for a proud bride on her D-day.

As the pandemic has turned our lives upside down, even weddings are a restricted affair these days. The kind of restrictions imposed on public movements, including in work areas like beauty parlours and spas, brides stressed about the absence of help regarding a healthy skincare regime to get ready before their wedding day. For the brides-to-be, Sandeep Gupta, CEO, e’clat Superior, suggests skincare tips to glow like a goddess on their wedding day.

Dermatologist

Experts suggest that you need to plan for dermatologist visit as early as two months before your D-day. Skin issues such as acne, scars, pigmentation, and pimples trouble a bride. Though doctors suggest starting skin treatments at least six months in advance, two to three months’ time can also give you the necessary head start. the skin is a task that a would-be bride cannot do single-handedly.

The Right Start

After meeting with the dermatologist, you can zero in on specific skincare treatments like anti-pigmentation, tanning and removal of dullness. Services like Q-switch laser are becoming increasingly popular among brides preparing for their wedding. Such services give you an even-toned skin, improved texture and de-pigmentation. The beauty of these treatments is that you can customise them as per your personal requirement. A would-be bride also requires regular morning and night skin care routine.

Morning Skincare

If you are already following a healthy and complete night-time skincare, you can start your day with just cleansing your face with water. Using a Konjac sponge or natural clays on your face will give you all the benefits of gentle exfoliation. After skin cleansing, using a hydrosol or toner adds a water barrier to your skin and helps in providing a good foundation for the rest of the routine. The next thing to add to your routine would be serums. Next moisturise your skin with the help of facial oil or a face balm. Towards the end of your skincare routine, you must apply sunscreen, a non-nano mineral sunscreen being an ideal choice.

An Ideal Night-Time Skincare

At the end of the day, your skincare routine is not much different from what it should be in the morning. Start with cleansing your skin of make-up or any other residual material, giving the skin time to breathe after making you look good the whole day. Pamper your skin some more by applying a good serum. Then comes the time to quench the thirst of your skin with a good hydrating agent or toner, which is a watery product containing beneficial ingredients like antioxidants or humectants. A good moisturiser helps your skin settle in for the night, and getting up fresh and happy.

Facials are Lifeline

Facial steaming relaxes your skin while detoxifying it. Humectants such as honey and glycerine or hydrating aloe vera gel also give supple skin. In case you have uninterrupted access to a beauty spa or parlour, experts suggest new-age treatments such as Hydra Facial MD and O2-derma facials to de-stress your skin in the run-up to the wedding day.