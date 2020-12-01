STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suchirindia Foundation observes Sankalp Divas, felicitates  eminent personalities

While Sadhana Society received scanner, printer and bicycle, it was computers for Aathmeeya Manasika Vikasa Kendram and Keerthana Foundation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suchirindia Foundation, as part of its Sankalp Divas (November 28) celebrations, recognised the services of various eminent personalities to the society by felicitating them in the presence of who’s who of the society. 

“This year, due to the pandemic, we want to make this social event in a different way with utmost care and concern by getting all the special children to our Papyrus port Resort on Bangalore highway. We want to help them indulge in a fun atmosphere where they can enjoy and relax in the lap of nature with games and engagement activities.

"We are also providing them with essential home appliances such as washing machine, computers etc for there institutions for there skill development and daily routine. The one-day event featured cultural programmes performed by special children and felicitation to all institution caretakers at Papyrus Port Resort, on Bangalore Highway, near Kothur village.

While Sadhana Society received a scanner, printer, and bicycle, it was computers for Aathmeeya Manasika Vikasa Kendram and Keerthana Foundation. Association for Mentally Challenged a microwave oven and a washing machine to Sri Mathru Prema.

Eminent people such as Anna Hazare, Sundarlal Bahuguna, Sandeep Pandey, Dr. Prakash, and Dr. Mandakini Amte, Mahesh Chandra Mehta, Jockin Arputham, Dr. Kiran Bedi, Nafisa Ali have received the awards in the last 15 years.

