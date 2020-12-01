Tension grips Hyderabad as BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar's convoy attacked day before civic polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Necklace Road when a group of TRS workers, led by corporator P Vijaya Reddy, allegedly attacked BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's convoy on Monday night.

The workers alleged that Bandi visited Edgah area in Maqta under Khairathabad Division to influence voters a day before GHMC elections. DCP (Central Zone) P Viswaprasad said Bandi went to Necklace Road to take a walk.

At around 8.50 pm, about 20 to 30 TRS workers arrived outside a hotel that Bandi stopped at. In the melee, Sanjay’s car managed to leave the area.

However, Vijaya Reddy and her supporters stopped one of the vehicles in the convoy, alleging that Bandi had large amounts of cash hidden in it, and also called the police. Later, the police pacified both sides and dispersed them.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy said the TRS was resorting to such attacks as they were losing ground. He alleged that AIMIM workers were also involved, and questioned the police for not using force against TRS workers.