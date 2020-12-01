STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Tension grips Hyderabad as BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar's convoy attacked day before civic polls

The workers alleged that Bandi visited Edgah area in Maqta under Khairathabad Division to influence voters a day before GHMC elections.

Published: 01st December 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

BJP corporator P Vijaya Reddy along with other workers who attacked the car

BJP corporator P Vijaya Reddy along with other workers who attacked the car. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Necklace Road when a group of TRS workers, led by corporator P Vijaya Reddy, allegedly attacked BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's convoy on Monday night.

The workers alleged that Bandi visited Edgah area in Maqta under Khairathabad Division to influence voters a day before GHMC elections. DCP (Central Zone) P Viswaprasad said Bandi went to Necklace Road to take a walk.

At around 8.50 pm, about 20 to 30 TRS workers arrived outside a hotel that Bandi stopped at. In the melee, Sanjay’s car managed to leave the area.

However, Vijaya Reddy and her supporters stopped one of the vehicles in the convoy, alleging that Bandi had large amounts of cash hidden in it, and also called the police. Later, the police pacified both sides and dispersed them.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy said the TRS was resorting to such attacks as they were losing ground. He alleged that AIMIM workers were also involved, and questioned the police for not using force against TRS workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad police Bandi Sanjay Kumar Telangana BJP
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp