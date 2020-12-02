Activists cry foul over noting of I-card info on counterfoil

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an alleged case of noting down voter ID and personal identification cards details on the counterfoil of the ballot papers, a free-software activist from the city, Kiran Chandra has complained to the State Election Commission stating the breach of privacy.

Kiran, who was slated to vote in booth number 12 at MP Primary and ZP High School, Miyapur, in ward 108, noted that as a rule, the polling officers were found noting personal ID details on the counterfoil which undermined the secrecy of the ballot.

In his written complaint to the SEC, he wrote, “The Information being noted was the ID card number of ID proof and also the ballot number on the counterfoil. When asked about it, the returning officer said it is a normal process. However, when asked to produce the rule in writing the officer could not show the same.”

Stating that maintaining such a record is not mentioned in handbook of the Election Commission, he said:

“This collection of identifying voters on counterfoils goes against the fundamentals of secret ballot. It allows people to get access to information to identify how a person voted.”“I have been voting since 1994 and have voted using ballots as well. The practice of noting down the ID numbers was not seen in the previous elections,” he added.

Founder of Factly, Rakesh Dubbudu noted that as per the rules, the only data entered on the counterfoil was the serial number allotted to the voter which was specified on the electoral rolls as well. “As per the ballot rules followed in the Parliamentary and Assembly elections, ballot paper can’t have any mark apart from the stamp made by the voter. The counterfoil on the other hand can have the serial number -- which is allotted to each voter in the electoral rolls and avoid duplication. A signature is also taken from the voter on the same,” he said.

Srinivas Kodali, an independent security researcher who cast his vote in Kondapur - 104 ward, said: “With regards to GHMC elections, there are multiple reports of polling officials collecting voter id details on counterfoils. I have personally experienced this. The polling official recorded my voter PS serial no. This practice is outright illegal.”

Kodali, who is also a member of the Digital Rights Forum, wrote a letter to the SEC Commissioner seeking a probe into the issue. “This collection of individual details can allow political parties to understand voting patterns or identify the voters.” Meanwhile, senior officials of the State Election Commission noted that such a practice of noting ID number on the counter foil was not as per the rules and would be looked into.