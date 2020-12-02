Barring minor clashes, city sees peaceful GHMC polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) passed off peacefully, barring a few skirmishes between local party workers in different parts of the city. Minor clashes broke out at KPHB, Jagathgirigutta, RK Puram, Uppal, Chaitanyapuri, Tarnaka, NBT Nagar, Gowlipura, among other areas in the city on Tuesday.

Most of these altercations were between BJP and TRS workers over allegations and counter-allegations of bribing voters. Party workers were accused of trying to influence voters at polling booths by wearing masks of their respective party colours. However, police personnel deployed at polling centres immediately dispersed them, preventing further escalation of matters.

At KPHB near Forum Mall, BJP cadre blocked Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s convoy, alleging that he was trying to woo voters with his presence. Police rushed to the spot and used mild force to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, at a polling booth in Jagathgirigutta, BJP workers alleged that the local Inspector used force on party agents and chased them away. They claimed that the Inspector kicked and toppled the table they were sitting at. Police, however, denied the allegations and clarified that they had only cleared a massive crowd. At Uppal too, BJP workers staged a protest on the Warangal highway, alleging TRS leaders were influencing voters.

The BJP and Congress leaders locked horns with each other at Tarnaka polling centre, after a few persons were caught distributing money to voters. A few of them suffered injuries too. As many as 150 activists were gathered near the polling centre, some of whom were taken into custody as a preventive measure.

Politics of colour

At a polling booth in NBT Nagar, TRS and BJP workers clashed after the latter party’s cadre showed up wearing saffron badges and masks. Similarly, Congress workers staged a protest at Gowlipura over BJP workers entering a polling booth carrying saffron flags. The Congress candidate of the division, Gayatri, lodged a plaint with police on the matter.

Masks aiding bogus voters?

As voters were permitted to wear masks in polling centres due to the pandemic, several cases of bogus voting were reported. A few people misused the mask to impersonate genuine voters using fake IDs.

Forces at strongrooms

Hyderabad police have deployed State and Central forces at the strong rooms, where sealed ballot boxes have been kept after the polling concluded. The strongrooms are protected by a three-layer security and public movement has been restricted around them.

BJP leaders go on 1-day Hunger strike

In protest against the alleged abuse of power by the ruling party, BJP vice-president DK Aruna, OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman and senior BJP leader Vivek Venkata Swamy observed a one-day hunger strike in their party office on Tuesday. During the protest, they alleged that the TRS party distributed liquor and money to woo voters in the GHMC elections. They also said that the TSEC did not respond to their complaints regarding the same. Speaking to the media, Dr K Laxman said that the State government conducted the elections in old manner (ballot) to facilitate AIMIM to rig the polls. “Liquor distribution was rampant on Monday night. However, all cops behaved like TRS agents,” Laxman alleged