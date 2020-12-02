BJP cries conspiracy, TRS sure of victory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Tuesday alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the low poll percentage in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. However, they were confident that they would emerge victorious in the polls and bag the Mayor post. The party said that the State government made a mockery of democracy during the course of the elections.

In a joint press conference called by BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay Kumar, DK Aruna and G Kishan Reddy, they alleged that the State government, with the help of the SEC and the DGP, deliberately reduced the poll percentage. Bandi slammed the official machinery for “working as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao”. They demanded that action be taken against the SEC and the police chief.

The saffron party leaders further said that the SEC and police forces acted as though they were “TRS agents”. “The lack of Covid-19 containment arrangements at polling booths caused the low voter turnout,” they said.

Bandi went on to allege that AIMIM resorted to booth capturing in the Old City. He alleged that the government directed all their efforts, including bribing voters and spreading fake news, to winning the polls.MoS Kishan Reddy said that the government should feel ashamed over the low poll percentage.