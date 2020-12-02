Fresh poll in Old Malakpet on Dec 3

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) will conduct fresh election in all the 69 polling stations in Old Malakpet (Division-26) on December 3, from 7 am to 6 pm. The TSEC said that the decision to hold a fresh election here was taken in the wake of polling officials noticing that the ballot paper, for the said division, was wrongly printed with the symbol of CPIM — Hammer, Sickle and Star — instead of CPI party symbol — Ears of Corn and Sickle.

Election Authority and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar revealed that the election process in all polling stations of Old Malakpet was vitiated due to the aforementioned issue. The TSEC, after examining the matter and taking all materials into account, renotified a fresh poll in all the 69 stations in Old Malakpet division.

The TSEC also decided that the indelible mark will be applied on the middle finger of the left hand. The present RO, P Sandhya Rani, has now been replaced by a new RO, B Sailaja.On Tuesday morning, the CPI candidate, Firdous Fatima, raised objection with the TSEC after she found the CPIM party’s symbol printed on the ballot paper against her name.