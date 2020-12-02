STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Fresh poll in Old Malakpet on Dec 3

The TSEC also decided that the indelible mark will be applied on the middle finger of the left hand.

Published: 02nd December 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

postal ballot, ballot paper

Image of Ballot paper used for representational purpose only (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service
A polling official points out
the technical error in the ballot
paper for Division-26.
It was wrongly printed with
symbol of CPIM instead of
CPI party symbol |
VINAY MADAPU

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) will conduct fresh election in all the 69 polling stations in Old Malakpet (Division-26) on December 3, from 7 am to 6 pm. The TSEC said that the decision to hold a fresh election here was taken in the wake of polling officials noticing that the ballot paper, for the said division, was wrongly printed with the symbol of CPIM — Hammer, Sickle and Star — instead of CPI party symbol — Ears of Corn and Sickle.

Election Authority and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar revealed that the election process in all polling stations of Old Malakpet was  vitiated due to the aforementioned issue. The TSEC, after examining the matter and taking all materials into account, renotified a fresh poll in all the 69 stations in Old Malakpet division.

The TSEC also decided that the indelible mark will be applied on the middle finger of the left hand. The present RO, P Sandhya Rani, has now been replaced by a new RO, B Sailaja.On Tuesday morning, the CPI candidate, Firdous Fatima, raised objection with the TSEC after she found the CPIM party’s symbol printed on the ballot paper against her name.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSEC Telangana State Election Commissio Old Malakpet (Division-26) ballot paper wrongly printed
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp