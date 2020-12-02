STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC polls: Ink remover, jelly tricks still in use

Instances of some citizens casting multiple votes by using ink removal liquids has cast doubts over the actual turnout in Hyderabad in the municipal elections.

Published: 02nd December 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Instances of some citizens casting multiple votes by using ink removal liquids has cast doubts over the actual turnout in Hyderabad in the municipal elections. Identification ink being removed from the index fingers of voters was rampant across some polling booths, especially in areas such as Government Girls’ School, Golconda, Moti Darwaza, Karwan, Tappachabutra, Risala Bazar, Atthara Seedi etc.  

Speaking to Express, a source at a polling station said, “Many of the voters are walking in with petroleum jelly on their fingers, and are being provided with nail polish remover outside polling booths. Petroleum prevents the ink from seeping into the skin. This makes the removal easier.” 

In videos that Express recorded, it was seen that outside most polling booths, where these malpractices were happening, the ink removal technique was only being applied to women in veils, who were not asked to take them off for identification.  In addition to this, and many polling booths, families were also sending their teenage sons who did not have their own voter ID cards, to vote.

When Express asked two young boys, outside Government Girls’ School, Golconda, to show their ID cards and voting slip, they refused and hid the pictures on the ID cards that they were carrying.  Apart from this, distribution of liquor at household doorsteps was rampant in Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Moti Darwaza and Golconda.

'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

