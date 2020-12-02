STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six including four women, child die in accident near Hyderabad as heavy vehicle rams car

According to the police, the victims were proceeding to Gurmitkal in Karnataka from the city by an Innova. As the car reached Kandawada gate, it was hit by the heavy vehicle.

Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as six people including four women and a child died in a road accident when their Innova collided with a speeding heavy vehicle used to sink borewells in the Chevella police limits on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Asif Khan, 46 years, a welder who was a resident of Bahadurpura, his wife Fousia Begum, 40, daughter Mehak Saniya, 18, Naziya Begum, 30, a resident of Kalapathar, Harsiya Begum, 28, who was a resident of Tadban and her four-year-old daughter Asha.

According to the police, the victims were proceeding to Gurmitkal in Karnataka from the city by an Innova. As the car reached Kandawada gate, it was hit by the heavy vehicle. In the mishap, the car was damaged completely and six people died on the spot. Three others travelling in the car suffered injuries.

Police said that overspeeding might have been a cause for the mishap. Police registered a case and shifted the bodies to the Chevella government hospital.

