TRS, BJP & MIM caused low turnout in GHMC polls:Ponnam Prabhakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday blamed the TRS, AIMIM and BJP for the low voter turnout in the GHMC polls. He alleged that neither the State government nor the State Eelection Commission (SEC) took steps to increase the poll percentages.

“Voters were not pleased with the tactics played by the BJP as they only focused on political and communal aspects, and deployed leaders from Delhi for the ‘galli’ elections,” the former MP alleged.

He demanded that the Election Commission take action under relevant sections against those who made communal remarks during the GHMC poll campaign. He also expressed suspicion on whether the polls were held in a fair and transparent manner.

Meanwhile, AICC secretary Madhu Yashki alleged that the SEC had completely failed in conducting the elections fairly. Stating that the people did not exercise their franchise out of fear, he slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and DGP K Mahender Reddy over their statements of possible communal unrest in the city.