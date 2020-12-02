GHMC polls: Wooden stamp woes likely to result in invalid votes 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC polls, which witnessed a poor voter turnout on Tuesday, is expected to be further marred by invalid votes as some voters lacked knowledge on how to use the wooden tool provided at the polling booths to stamp on the ballot papers. This trend was observed at many polling booths.

One of the reasons behind this might be the fact that for many young voters, who are used to voting on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and for new voters, it was a first time experience to vote using a ballot paper. Many of them entered polling booths expecting to use normal rubber stamps to cast their votes.

Using the ‘wooden stamp’ proved difficult for some as they ended up stamping multiple times on the ballot paper. The older voters, who had the experience of voting in the elections held with both ballot papers and EVMs in the past, were also confused over the use of the ‘wooden stamp’. There were instances of people even using the wooden stamp improperly — stamping with the centre part of the stick rather than the ends.

Though the GHMC had released awareness videos on how to cast votes, the clips did not have any specific information on how to use the wooden stamps. In some polling stations, the voters also found it difficult to stamp properly owing to the size of ballot papers which did not have enough space in front of the symbols of contesting candidates.

As a result, some voters said that they ended up stamping between the names of two candidates or in front of a wrong candidate.