ASI to repair rain-hit part of Golconda

The ASI, which has already floated a tender, is aiming to complete the project within the next four to six months. 

Published: 03rd December 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Golconda Fort

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just weeks after the High Court asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take care of Golconda Fort, the Central conservation body is set to take up repairs of the areas which were most affected by recent rains.  The ASI plans to take up restoration work of Khilwat area as well as the area behind Rani Mahal. The fallen walls will also be restored to stabilise the remaining structure. Loose, bulged or dislocated stones will be removed to avoid further collapse of the fort wall. 

In October, a portion of the nearly 20 foot tall wall collapsed due to rains. The ASI, which has already floated a tender, is aiming to complete the project within the next four to six months. The ASI is also set to restore the Majnu Burj of Naya Qila which collapsed due to the heavy onslaught of rains. The Central conservation body will first shift a huge canon -- said to have been used by Aurangzeb to bombard Golconda Fort in 1687, from top of the Burj to the ground level to carry out the restoration works.

