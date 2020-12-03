Cheriyal arty pendants are the new showstoppers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Necklace made up of handmade beads with Cheriyal Telangana folk art pendant and name badge worn by Usharani Manne, Chairperson of FICCI FLO Hyderabad at one of the recent webinars was centre of attraction recently. Usharani also showcased it to the media recently in presence of Nandita Das, explaining the project then have taken up.

The novel necklace with pendant with name badge caught the attention of one of the speakers, Siva Devireddy, the techie-turned-entrepreneur behind GoCoop, an online marketplace for over 300 handloom cooperatives across 10 states.

She got 400 such necklaces of the 400-year-old, dying art form to be given out to the FLO Committee Members. “So accordingly I got them in December last year itself. The Cheriyal craft pendant and name badge was made by Sai Kiran, Dhanalakota of Cheriyal. The handmade fabric beads of the necklace were done in Mumbai. Both put together it became a dual-purpose fashion accessory, necklace as well as a pedant and when it is turned back a name badge.

It cost `1000 each unit to get the final product made,” she added. A couple of days back, FLO had its first ever in person meeting. “When recipients wear it, they do so with a lot of pride as this is not just an accessory, but a piece of pure art. Cheriyal artists have adapted the art form to make many art pieces like the one being talked about here,” she added.

Cheriyal scroll painting is one of the earliest forms of audiovisual entertainment and these paintings are prepared by only Nakashi caste people in Telangana state. Hundreds of year ago, the storytelling communities used to travel through the villages of Telangana, singing and narrating stories using the scroll as their visual aid. Their work is mainly focused on community-specific storyline. Cheriyal paintings are a unique pictorial presentation of the numerous tales.

Wearing this would give our Committee Members and guests will be an immense as it serves the purpose, i.e promoting the 12th Century Art Form of Telangana and supporting the artisans and others contributing to its revival, Usharani said. For Cheriyal Artisans, it gives a platform like FLO to showcase their craftsmanship, Usharani adds. Organisations like Tedx, many event management companies are getting creative with such badges.

- Express Features