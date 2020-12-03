STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corporators face 2-month wait to assume office

Winners of the polls can take charge only after February 10, 2021, when the current body’s term expires, which may lead to differences among the new and incumbent corporators

Published: 03rd December 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It would be an agonising wait of almost two months for the 150 GHMC corporators who are going to be declared winners on December 4, as they can assume the office only after February 10, 2021, when the current body’s term expires.

It is  likely that a notification for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor would be issued next month by the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC).Never before in the history of Hyderabad municipal polls had polls been conducted in advance. Previous polls were held only after the incumbent Council’s (General Body) term was over, after which a Special Officer was appointed as a stop-gap arrangement for a brief period, and all the powers of the Mayor and the Standing Committee were vested with the person. The corporators of the present Council took oath on February 11, 2016. 

Sources said if any inaugurations of projects or laying of foundation stones for developmental works are to happen in the coming two months, differences could arise among the incumbent and the new corporators. The new corporators could demand inclusion of their names on the foundation stones or want to share the dais with Ministers at GHMC programmes.

Sources state that as per Section 6 of the GHMC Act, the term of the elected member shall be five years from the date of appointment for the first meeting of the corporation. Also, as per the 74th Indian Constitution Amendment Act, every municipality, unless sooner dissolved, shall continue for five years from the date appointed for its meeting. No amendment of any law in force for the time being shall cause dissolution of a municipality at any level. ‘’What was the need for advancement of GHMC polls? There is no precedent for such advancement’’, officials questioned.

Arrangements in place for counting votes
Counting of votes at all wards will begin from 8 am on December 4 and will continue until completion of  counting of all votes and declaration of results. Counting will be taken up in  30 centres. In the event of two or more candidates getting equal votes, the result will be declared by drawing of lots by the  Returning Officer concerned and will be monitored by a counting observer. For each ward, one counting hall is provided. In 16 wards where the halls are small, two halls are  provided. In each counting hall, one Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer will supervise the counting process. Each contesting candidate may appoint one counting agent for each counting table

Turnout better than previous polls
The polling percentage was better this time compared to the previous two GHMC polls. In the 2009 polls, the polling percentage was 42.04 per cent while in 2016, it was 45.29 per cent. Ramchandrapuram ward topped the polling  percentage with 67.71 per cent, followed by Patancheru ward (65.77) and Bharathi Nagar (61.89). The lowest turnout of 32.99 per cent was recorded at Yousufguda, followed by Miyapur (36.25) and Hyderanagar (37.32)

Comments

