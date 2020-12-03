Kalasagaram music festival hugs new normal

Aruna Chandaraju By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Undaunted by the pandemic hurdles, many cultural-events organisers, are moving to new platforms and novel ways of presentations. The Kalasagaram cultural association too has remodelled its formats to meet the challenges to the performing arts posed by the pandemic. So, Kalasagaram is back with its annual cultural fest but in an online format.

For over half a century now, this organisation has been showcasing top and upcoming classical musicians and dancers in its events and theatre events too. Living legends too have performed for their events. How did they grapple with the challenges posed this year? As R. Narayanan, Secretary, Kalasagaram shares: “We were indeed apprehensive at first given the pandemic situation. There was also the issue of reduced sponsorship.

However, after long discussions, we decided to go ahead with a virtual or online fest as we did not want a break in the tradition of music service we have continued for decades. Fortunately, we identified a good recording studio in Chennai as several artistes expressed inability to travel to Hyderabad.”

What was the criterion for choosing the artistes? R. Narayanan reveals: “We always provide a fine balance of vocal and instrumental artistes; as well as famous performers and upcoming talents.

This year we have include a novel concert combining the nagaswaram and violin.” This year, the 53rd Annual Music Festival of Kalasagaram was inaugurated on November 28. The series started with an invocation song by Vembu Pushkala, which was followed by an address by the President, Kalasagaram, R. Sudarshan. An introduction to the artistes each day was provided by R. Narayanan, the Secretary.

The first day’s concert was by the renowned violinist-vocalist duo Ranjani-Gayathri who balance form and content beautifully in their concerts. They were accompanied by Manoj Siva on mridangam, Charumathi Raghuraman on violin and Anirudh Athreya on khanjira. They began with Gananayakam (Rudrapriya ragam). Connoisseurs look forward to the Ragam Tanam Pallavi (RTP) in concerts which is a test of both technical knowledge and aesthetics.

The duo provided an elaborate one in Sindhubhairavi ragam in Chatusra Triputa Khanda Nadai and switched to the Trisra Jati, Aata Talam for Kalpanaswaras and rendered different ragams such as Bindumalini, Madhuvanthi and Desh. They concluded with a Sant Eknath abhang in Durga ragam. The second day’s concert featured an interesting and unusual combination, namely a violin-nadaswaram duo. The artistes were violinist Shreya Devnath and nadaswaram artiste Mylai Karthikeyan.

The concert took off with a Mallari in Gambhira Naata ragam as per nadaswaram tradition. This Mallari is integral part of nadaswaram concerts. After a short song in Dharmavathi ragam, they presented Yevvaru Ra in Mohana ragam. Later it was followed by Thyagaraja’s famous composition Chakkani Rajamargamu in Kharaharapiya ragam.

The end-pieces were a Dikshitar Nottuswaram which many musiclovers think sounds extra-delightful in instrumental presentations and a Lalgudi Thillana in Madhuvanthi ragam. Offering them able support were Praveen Sparsh on mridangam and Gummadi Poondi R. Jeevarathnam on the thavil. The third day i.e., Nov 30 showcased a concert by Bharat Sundar. He was accompanied by Nagai Sriram on violin, Neyveli R. Narayanan on mridangam and Anirudh Athreya on khanjira.

Sticking to the traditional kutcheri format, Bharat Sundar began his concert with a varnam in Vasantha ragam. The main piece of his concert was an impressive rendition of Shyama Shastry’s Ninne Namminaanu Sada in Thodi ragam. He concluded the concert with compositions in Behag and Hindolam ragams respectively and a lively thillana in Varali ragam.

The concert featuring vocalist Sumitra Vasudev was held on Tuesday. She was supported by B. Ganapathiraman on mridangam M. Vijay on violin, and Guru Prasad on ghatam. It was a no-frills performance of chaste classicism as her highly esteemed guru R. Vedavalli is known for.

Sumitra began with a varnam Nerajana in Saama ragam. Among the highlights of her presentation were a soulful Sugunamule Cheppukonti (Chakravakam), another Thyagaraja composition Devadideva (Sindunamakriya ragam), Dikshitar’s Pahimam (Mukhari) and a well-delianated Durusuga Krupa Joochi (Saveri), etc. As with the previous days, the violinists and percussionists provided competent accompaniment.

The sweet strains of the flute were the draw on the next day. Renowned flautist Sikkil Mala Chandrasekar performed on Thursday evening. The veteran artist will be accompanied by Kallidaikuruchi S. Siva Kumar on mridangam, V.V. Srinivasa Rao on violin, and Prasanna Hariharan on ghatam. Coming up today, i.e., Thursday, in the weeklong musical treat will be a vocal performance by Vignesh Ishwar. This artist who is performing on the penultimate day will be accompanied by L. Ramakrishnan on violin, Delhi Sriram on mridangam and Anirudh Athreya on the khanjira.

The finale of the festival, December 4, will feature Ramakrishnan Murthy in a vocal recital. He will be accompanied by Charumathi Raghuraman on violin, N.C. Bharadwaj on mridangam and BS Purushothaman on the khanjira.

All in all, music lovers may miss the auditorium experience but still be able to savour the rich musical offerings in their own homes.

Music lovers can view these concerts online through the organisation’s YouTube Channel, titled Kalasagaram Secunderabad at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6wy4oWw CxlYr8gTkOKCMag

