No hard feelings

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : It’s a beautiful Sunday morning. You wake up late and settle down to start watching The Undoing on Disney Hotstar or some other beautiful nonsense. Then, your phone starts to sing and your aunt, the one who doesn’t take a hint, asks, “Are you busy? Can you take me to the beauty parlour?”

Many of us succumb to the programming of years of schooling and societal clichés about speaking the truth and the benefits of sincerity and blurt out “ok” while our entire body is screaming-“No! No! No!” If the above describes you, then it’s time to learn to say ‘no’.

Why is it that we can slay dragons, score centuries, assassinate mafia bosses, and defeat armies (on our phones of course), but are unable to mouth that mono-syllabic kiss-like action of the lips? “It boils down to protecting relationships. People feel that saying no to a person might be interpreted as a sign of rejection,” opines Zakia Saleh, a wise grandmother who knows a thing or fifty about relationships. It’s also about appearances. Most people want to present an image of being friendly and obliging and the desire to keep up that image leads to sometimes waiting outside the ladies’ changing rooms holding the wife’s purse.

express Illustration

Most victims of the ‘yes’ suffer through months and even years of contradictory acceptances. Others avoid. We are all guilty of not picking up the phone or not replying to Whatsapp messages at different times in our lives hoping to postpone the decision till it somehow dies a natural death. Avoidance, however, is a greater threat to relationships than a plain ‘no’ since it breeds frustration. Of course, it’s true that sometimes we avoid because we don’t have an answer at the moment.

In cases where you are unsure, it is best to make that clear instead of just avoiding responding. “Instead of avoiding altogether, one can say ‘I am busy, I will respond in some time,’ and then call or message back within a few hours,” points out Kashesh Chhabbria, a life coach. “I need to think about this. I will respond by Friday afternoon,” she says, works far better than hiding in the closet each time the phone rings.

She adds, “Framing the sentences using words ‘however’, ‘hence’ and ‘shift’, works better.” The first and most important step in this path to true freedom is to change our default response from ‘yes’ to either a ‘no’ or a ‘let me think about it’. Too many people are hardwired to entertain every request, sometimes without even understanding what that request really involves.

‘It will only take 15 minutes’ is never true. “We need to realise that each time we say yes unwillingly, we are setting aside our priorities for someone else’s,” notes Anupama Dalmia, a Hyderabad-based writer, social influencer and serial entrepreneur. “Also, by saying yes to what doesn’t interest me, I’m automatically saying no to what interests me.

This leads to frustration and stress and deterioration in the relationship with that person,” she adds.

When we say ‘no’ to others, it implies that we are being honest with them. “It’s a sign of a good relationship if they can understand/accept the other person’s perspective. You will also end up having a better self-view as you won’t feel that you are being taken advantage of,” reasoned Kashesh. Learning to say a confident ‘no’, in fact, is a powerful step towards creating a better you.