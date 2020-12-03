STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polls in Old Malakpet division today

A total of six candidates are in the fray, and all major political parties including TRS, BJP, Congress, MIM and CPI have fielded candidates from the division.

A 90-year-old shows her inked finger as she leaves after casting vote for the GHMC election at Nanakramguda in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The polls to Old Malakpet ward, which were cancelled by the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) on Tuesday, will be held on Thursday from 7 am to 6 pm. 

As many as 54,655 voters are eligible to cast to their votes in the ward, which includes 27,889 male voters, 26,763 female voters and three voters from the others category. 

About 69 polling stations have been identified for polling. A total of 12 micro observers have been appointed to monitor the polls. Arrangements are in place for the polling process to be cast live from 23 polling stations in the division.

