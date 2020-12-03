Strokes from a surrealist

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD : Sherwani’s paper in the 1960s which considers Bhagmati just as a figment of fiction and not part of historical accounts. But several books have references which infer her existence during the Qutb Shahi period almost 500 years ago.

Gopala shares mentions and texts from different journals, “French Traveller Jean de Thevenot, who visited Hindustan in 1665-1666 wrote in ‘Travels in India’ about Deccan: ‘The capital city of this kingdom is called Bagnagar, the Persians call it Aider-abad’.’

He again mention Bagnagar writing: ‘This large town Bagnagar… is full of strangers and merchants’.” I was in 1592 that Bhagyanagar was built. Faizi, who was emperor Akbar’s resident at Ahmadnagar during 1591-94 reported in a letter to the king writing: “Ahmad Quli (sic) is steeped in Shiism, and has built a city Bhagnagar by name, after Bhagmati, the old prostitute (fahisha-i kuhn) who has been his mistress for a long time.” Gopala questions that if Bhagmati didn’t exist then how historical references to her name are recorded by historians of that time?

He cites Persian historian Ferishta, who in 1610 wrote in ‘History of Deccan’ about Quli: “This prince, on the death of his father, ascended the throne of Golconda in his twelvth year ... The air of Golconda not agreeing with his constitution, he founded a city at about eight miles distance, which he called Bhaugnuggur, after his mistress Bhaug, a celebrated courtezan; but being afterwards ashamed of his amour, he changed it to Hyderabad.” [sic] Ferishta’s book was translated by Jonathan Scott in 1794.

Gopala cites mentions from historian Nizami during Akbar’s time as he collects more references from journals and periodicals