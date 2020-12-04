GHMC poll results: TRS, MIM win one each, BJP in for a tough fight; counting underway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The counting of votes in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls is going on and results of two Divisions out of 150 Divisions are declared.

MIM candidate and former Mayor Majid Hussain in Mehadipatnam Division and TRS candidate Patel in Yousufguda are declared elected.

The ruling TRS is leading in over 50 Divisions, the BJP is leading in 24 Divisions and the MIM is leading in 25 Divisions. The complete results are expected by evening.

According to their estimates, the TRS may win 70 divisions to a maximum of 101 of the total 150.

The exit polls have more or less predicted a similar number, of around 40 divisions, for the MIM, followed by the BJP with up to 12. The Congress and others may get up to five divisions.

(More details awaited)