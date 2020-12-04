Hyderabad cops say no to victory processions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All kinds of victory rallies and processions in view of the counting day have been prohibited. Orders to this effect were issued by the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissioners on Thursday.No kind of rallies is permitted for 48 hours after the counting of votes on December 4, the order said.

This prohibitory order was issued in view of apprehensions over breach of public peace and tranquillity. Further, these victory processions may increase the spread of Covid-19 in Hyderabad. As these processions and rallies would most likely lead to breach of peace, stringent action would be taken against those violating it, the police said.