Hyderabad or Bhagyanagar? Judgement day today 

Counting of votes to begin at 8 am, may go on till afternoon; result of Mehdipatnam division likely to be declared first as it requires only one round of counting

Published: 04th December 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Workers arrange ballot boxes ahead of GHMC polls, at Victory Playground in Hyderabad

Workers arrange ballot boxes in Hyderabad. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as contestants from different political parties and Independents wait for their fate  with bated breath, the result of Mehdipatnam division is likely to be declared first when counting of votes in the GHMC polls takes place on Friday.

Though the counting of votes, scheduled to begin at all 30 counting centres at 8 am, is expected to go well into the afternoon, the result from Mehdipatnam division is likely to be declared first as just one round of counting will be required to complete the process in this division, where only 11,818 votes were polled.

Of the remaining 149 divisions, 136 divisions will need two rounds of counting before the results are declared. There will be three rounds of counting in 13 divisions — Uppal, Kanchanbagh, Mylardevapally, Rehmatnagar, Allapur, Amberpet, Kondapur, Old Bowenpally, Subhash Nagar, Gajularamam, Tarnaka, Bansilalpe, and Sitaphalmandi.

The counting of regular ballot papers, which will begin after counting of 1,926 postal ballots, will be carried out in two stages — an initial counting followed by a detailed counting. After completion of detailed counting, the results will be declared.

For the record, an estimated 46.55 per cent electors — 34,50,331 out of 74,12,601 eligible voters — exercised their franchise in the polling held for 150 divisions on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) and GHMC authorities said that all the arrangements, including security measures, have been made for smooth conduct of the counting at 30 centres.  While 8,152 staff will be involved in the counting process, TSEC has also appointed 31 senior officials as Counting Observers to oversee the process.

