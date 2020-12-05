Abandoned rental bikes cause snarls, add to woes of Hyderabad traffic police

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Private rental two-wheelers abandoned by consumers in the middle of busy streets, private properties and flyovers have become a menace for the traffic police. These bikes are not picked up by their respective companies for days, sometimes for weeks, despite citizens complaining to them on social media.

This causes traffic snarls across the city, as well as inconvenience to citizens when the bikes are parked on their private properties. Traffic police officials say they tow away anywhere between five to seven such bikes on a daily basis.

Speaking to Express, a traffic official said, “While these bike rentals have been a boon for citizens, it has become very difficult for us to manage traffic as many consumers who run out of petrol just end the trip and leave the bikes in the middle of the street or on flyovers. Then other drivers call us to tow away these vehicles. We end up towing away five to seven vehicles in a day. We cannot even nab the defaulters as the vehicles are registered to the company.”

A resident from Banjara Hills told Express, “There were four Bounce vehicles on my private property for over four days. I took to Twitter to complain to the company. They removed the vehicle on the fifth day, and then on the sixth day the vehicles reappeared.”

Often, these vehicles can be spotted dumped into rivers, drains or dump yards, with their tires or other parts stolen.