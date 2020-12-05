STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC elections: Many TRS bigwigs let candidates down, fail to secure victory 

Meanwhile, Ministers Vemula Prasanth Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod and Koppula Eshwar secured the win of TRS picks. 

Published: 05th December 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 04:21 PM

Owing to a dull win in the GHMC polls, TRS workers re-pack the crackers bought to celebrate the party’s success, in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several top leaders of the TRS, including MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, failed to ensure that the party’s candidates emerged victorious in the respective divisions they were in charge of. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and a few others, meanwhile, succeeded in securing the seats of TRS candidates, wherever they led the fight. 

The pink party had appointed top leaders, including Ministers and MLCs, as the in-charges of the GHMC’s 150 divisions.

However, many of these senior leaders could not succeed in their mission.

For example, K Kavitha was in charge of Gandhinagar division.

She had camped there to campaign for the party’s candidate.

As fate had it, Gandhingar’s BJP candidate A Pavani won the seat, defeating the sitting TRS Corporator.

However, in Bharathi Nagar, where Harish Rao was the in-charge, the TRS candidate won for the second consecutive time.

The party’s candidates also lost in divisions where Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy and V Srinivas Goud were the in-charges.

In Monda Market, where Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud resided, the BJP candidate won. Meanwhile, Ministers Vemula Prasanth Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod and Koppula Eshwar secured the win of TRS picks. 

Harish waves his wand in Bharathi Nagar

