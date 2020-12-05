GHMC elections: MIM retains grip over Old City

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the BJP gained at the expense of ruling TRS in GHMC polls, the AIMIM retained its grip over the Old City. Compared to the previous elections, Asaduddin Owaisi-led party’s fortunes remained the same with 44 of its candidates emerging winners just as in 2016.

In fact, the party contested in less number of seats this time compared to previous elections, to be precise 51 divisions as against 60 in 2016, to focus all its resources in the sure-to-win divisions.

The strategy worked well for the party as it not only retained its grip over the Old City but emerged as kingmaker.

Interestingly, the AIMIM even won in Dattatreya Nagar, Mehdipatnam and a few other divisions where Hindus too have a strong presence. Though, the TRS and other parties worked hard to win some divisions in the Old City, the MIM did not give scope to any political party to enter its bastion.

AIMIM man held

Meanwhile, the Jubilee Hills police have detained the husband of AIMIM’s candidate Shaheen Begum when he refused to leave his mobile phone outside while entering a counting centre.

When stopped by police, Shaheen’s husband Mohammed Shareef got into a heated argument with them and then not only entered the counting hall but also had a phone conversation.

Later, police detained him and shifted him to Jubilee Hills police station.

A case was registered against him for violating election rules and regulations. For the record, Shaheen Begum won the Erragadda division.