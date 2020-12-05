STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC elections: Exit polls far from ‘right’; predicted big win for TRS

Most exit polls predicted that the TRS may win 70 to 101 divisions. But the party managed to bag only 55 divisions.

Published: 05th December 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the exit polls of the GHMC have been proved wrong; in fact, not even a single exit poll got anywhere close to the election outcome. 

Most exit polls predicted that the TRS may win 70 to 101 divisions. But the party managed to bag only 55 divisions. No exit poll predicted that the BJP would win big.

The saffron party has improved its tally from four in the previous GHMC polls to 48 this time. However, the exit polls are more or less accurate with regard to the MIM’s performance.

The Third Vision (Naganna) exit poll gave the pink party 95-101 divisions. But AARA and People’s Pulse had predicted that the party would bag a maximum of 78 divisions.

The CPS and NFO too predicted a maximum number of 96 and 95 divisions for the TRS. Most of the surveys predicted around 25-30 divisions for the BJP. But proving all these surveys wrong, the BJP exhibited a stupendous performance by winning 48 divisions. 

All the surveys predicted a maximum of six divisions for the Congress. But the party beat a hasty retreat with only two divisions. It may be mentioned that the exit polls were also wrong in the recent Bihar Assembly elections. Most of the exit polls predicted a clear win for the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagatbandhan in Bihar. But the alliance lost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
Comments

