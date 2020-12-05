STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Largest party sans majority: TRS needs MIM's support to bag Hyderabad Mayor post, will they join hands?

The TRS has won only in 56 of the 150 divisions, thereby not crossing the halfway mark of 76 divisions required to elect the Mayor.

A sombre MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao arrives at Telangana Bhavan to address the media after the TRS won the GHMC election but failed to get a clear majority. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will the TRS and MIM join hands to grab the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts of Hyderabad? It is a hung GHMC and no political party has got a clear-cut majority in the election. 

The ruling TRS has emerged as the single largest party but its corporators cannot elect the Mayor on their own even if the pink party’s ex-officio members voted.

The party has 38 ex-officio members, MPs and legislators, who have the right to vote in the GHMC. Even if these 38 are included, the total strength of the TRS will not touch 100. 

There are a total of 52 ex-officio members and 150 divisions in the GHMC. Thus, a party needs 102 votes to elect the Mayor. According to the grapevine, the TRS may join hands with the MIM, which has bagged 44 divisions and also has 10 ex-officio members.

Earlier, the MIM and Congress had shared the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts on rotation basis for two-and-half years each. 

It is now to be seen how the TRS leadership plans for the Mayoral election. The current term of the GHMC will expire on February 10 and there are two months to elect the Mayor. The names of Cherlapally Corporator-elect B Sridevi and Bharathi Nagar Corporator-elect V Sindhu are doing rounds in the TRS circles for the Mayor post. The GHMC Mayor post has been reserved for woman (General) this time.

