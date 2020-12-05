Pharma firm staffer killed by friend in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pharma company employee was killed by his friend over a petty quarrel at KPHB on Thursday night.

Police said Sravan Kumar Adduri, 28, and Harshavardhan Reddy were close friends and worked in the same company.

They also lived in the same hostel at KPHB. On Thursday night, Harshavardhan got drunk and picked up a quarrel with Sagar.

While they were still quarrelling, Harshavardhan called his brother-in-law Srikanth Reddy and asked him to come to the hostel. Then, they attacked Sagar, one after the other using a boulder.

Sagar was rushed to hospital but it was late by then.