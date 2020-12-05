The vision forward

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) has started the online student Induction Programme, as per AICTE guidelines. Over 1,500 students and parents attended the broadcast as it was streamed live on YouTube.

Dr DN Rao, President-Vignana Jyothi, spoke on this occasion. He advised that the parents must continue being parents for a few more years before being friends with their wards who still need parental support and guidance.

He added that the institute is ready and safe that it has even guided some of the peer institutions for the post-pandemic scenario and that the diligent efforts that went into the preparation of the manual were appreciated by prestigious institutions in the country.

K Harishchandra Prasad, general secretary, expressed his confidence that the gamut of resources at VNRVJIET shall facilitate all that the students need. Welcoming the 26th batch of students to the Institute, Prof. CD Naidu briefed the growth of the Institute in the past 25 years.

Addressing the audience, Durgaprasad Kode, Joint Secretary-Vignana Jyothi, said that the Institute provides not only the regular coursework but also additional learning through value-adding certificate courses.

Directors of the Institute, Prof B Chennakesava Rao (Administration), Prof A Subhananda Rao (Research), and Prof Sandhya Kode (Education Technologies) welcomed the students and parents and briefed them as to how the institution shall forever support student progression and career vision.