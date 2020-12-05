STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

The vision forward

NR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) has started the online student Induction Programme, as per AICTE guidelines.

Published: 05th December 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Representational image. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) has started the online student Induction Programme, as per AICTE guidelines. Over 1,500 students and parents attended the broadcast as it was streamed live on YouTube. 

K Harishchandra Prasad, general sec

Dr DN Rao, President-Vignana Jyothi, spoke on this occasion. He advised that the parents must continue being parents for a few more years before being friends with their wards who still need parental support and guidance.

He added that the institute is ready and safe that it has even guided some of the peer institutions for the post-pandemic scenario and that the diligent efforts that went into the preparation of the manual were appreciated by prestigious institutions in the country. 

K Harishchandra Prasad, general secretary, expressed his confidence that the gamut of resources at VNRVJIET shall facilitate all that the students need. Welcoming the 26th batch of students to the Institute, Prof. CD Naidu briefed the growth of the Institute in the past 25 years. 

Addressing the audience, Durgaprasad Kode, Joint Secretary-Vignana Jyothi, said that the Institute provides not only the regular coursework but also additional learning through value-adding certificate courses.

Directors of the Institute, Prof B Chennakesava Rao (Administration), Prof A Subhananda Rao (Research), and Prof Sandhya Kode (Education Technologies)  welcomed the students and parents and briefed them as to how the institution shall forever support student progression and career vision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VNRVJIET
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp