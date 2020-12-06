Complaint over Charminar pic painted saffron

By Express News Service

The picture of Charminar painted

saffron

HYDERABAD: Miscreants posted morphed pictures of Charminar on Saturday, where the monument is shown painted in saffron colour. The pictures went viral on social media, after which a complaint was filed with the police.

A man named Sumit V posted a morphed picture of Charminar painted with saffron, and added that the BJP had occupied the Old City, as reflected in the recently held GHMC elections.

Sayed Shadab Ali lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police seeking immediate action on the issue. The complaint stated that the post had hurt sentiments of a section of people. The police directed the cybercrime police to look into the issue.