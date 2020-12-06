GHMC elections: MIM picks shine brighter with bigger victory margins

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections saw several candidates winning with a margin of about 10,000 to 18,000 votes, some other divisions witnessed a few candidates winning with a narrow margin of less than 300 votes.

The biggest victory margin of 18,909 votes was recorded by MIM candidate from Patherghatti division S Sohail Quadri. While Sohail got 20,717 votes, his nearest rival SA Qadeer from the TRS polled just 1,808 votes.

The second biggest victory margin of 17,455 was recorded in Talabchanchalam division, where MIM candidate Sameena Begum polled 18,922, while the TRS candidate, who came second, polled just 1,467 votes.‘

'TRS reflects aspirations of mainland TS'

When a scribe referred to TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as his old friend, Owaisi clarified that the TRS and AIMIM fought against each other in the GHMC elections.

MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi congratulates party’s

corporator-elects at Darussalam

“The TRS won the Rahmat Nagar division and the MIM stood in second place,” he pointed out. The Hyderabad MP, however, said that there was a regional feeling in “mainland Telangana”, outside Hyderabad. “The TRS is a formidable force in the State and KCR’s party will reflect the aspirations and regionalism of mainland Telangana,” Owaisi said.