Hyderabad man strangles wife over delayed dinner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a horrific incident, a man allegedly killed his wife because she did not cook food for him on time, at Meerpet on Friday night. Bodiga Srinu strangled his wife Bodiga Jayamma, 40, with a saree, killing her on the spot. Meerpet police registered a murder case against Srinu, who is a lorry driver.

The police said the couple had been married for two decades. Jayamma and her adopted son Vinay went for a relative’s wedding on Friday. When they returned home in the evening, Srinu asked Jayamma to prepare food for him, stating he has to go to work. But when she could not cook food on time, so he became angry and in a fit of rage, killed her. After that he fled from the spot.