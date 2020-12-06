I’m not kingmaker, no discussions yet on election of Mayor: Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the question hangs over who will be the next Hyderabad Mayor, following hung verdict in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that he will not play the role of a kingmaker. Stating that the discussions are yet to be held within the party regarding the matter, he said: “Neither the MIM contacted the TRS nor the TRS contacted the MIM on election of new Mayor.”

Speaking to the media here, Owaisi said that the AIMIM would take a decision on the election of Mayor only after having a meeting with the MLAs and other leaders of his party. Replying to a question, he said that he was not a kingmaker and pointed out that the State Election Commission is yet to declare results for all the 150 divisions and that there is also a case pending in the High Court with regard to one division. The Hyderabad MP said that there is still time for the election of the Mayor.

However, he added that there is no decisive mandate in the GHMC election for any political party. Asked about the substantial gains made by the BJP, the AIMIM chief retorted: “Where did the BJP gain in the Old City?” “The BJP lost in three divisions where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned.

The BJP has also been defeated in Ghansi Bazar division where Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned,” he said. “The BJP talked about Rohingya, Jinnah and surgical strikes but their success rate was very less in the GHMC polls. The BJP contested in 150 divisions and won 48 seats. Their strike rate is just 36 per cent. The MIM won 44 divisions and our success rate is 86 per cent,” he added.

8 TRS CORPORATORS HAVE CRIMINAL PAST

In TRS, which fielded 13 candidates with criminal records, eight have been elected as corporators. They include Baba Fasiuddin (Borabanda), Muthu Kumar (Patancheruvu), R Narendra Yadav (Serilingampally), Narne Srinivas Rao (Hyder Nagar), B Vijaya Shekar (Rangareddy Nagar), R Jitendernath (Macha Bollarum), Y Prem Kumar (East Anandbagh) and Sunitha Reddy (Mettuguda). The MIM fielded seven candidates with criminal records and all of them have been elected as corporators. They include Syed Minhajuddin (Akbarbagh), Mohd All Sharif (Lalitha Bagh), Abdul Wahab (Chandrayangutta), Mohd Mustafa Ali (Shah Ali Banda), K Mubasheeruddin (Kishan Bagh), Mohd Zakerbaquer (Dattatreyana Nagar) and M Swamy Yadav (Karwan).

‘BJP’s success rate was very low’ Owaisi said that the success rate of BJP was very less in the GHMC polls. It contested in 150 divisions and won 48, which is 36%. The MIM won 44 and our success rate is 86%