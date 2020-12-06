STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

I’m not kingmaker, no discussions yet on election of Mayor: Owaisi

However, he added that there is no decisive mandate in the GHMC election for any political party.

Published: 06th December 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi taking a break while sipping Black Tea during his GHMC elections campaing in Hyderabad bon Wednesday.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi taking a break while sipping Black Tea during his GHMC elections campaing in Hyderabad bon Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As the question hangs over who will be the next Hyderabad Mayor, following hung verdict in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that he will not play the role of a kingmaker. Stating that the discussions are yet to be held within the party regarding the matter, he said: “Neither the MIM contacted the TRS nor the TRS contacted the MIM on election of new Mayor.”

Speaking to the media here, Owaisi said that the AIMIM would take a decision on the election of Mayor only after having a meeting with the MLAs and other leaders of his party. Replying to a question, he said that he was not a kingmaker and pointed out that the State Election Commission is yet to declare results for all the 150 divisions and that there is also a case pending in the High Court with regard to one division. The Hyderabad MP said that there is still time for the election of the Mayor.

However, he added that there is no decisive mandate in the GHMC election for any political party. Asked about the substantial gains made by the BJP, the AIMIM chief retorted: “Where did the BJP gain in the Old City?” “The BJP lost in three divisions where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned.

The BJP has also been defeated in Ghansi Bazar division where Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned,” he said. “The BJP talked about Rohingya, Jinnah and surgical strikes but their success rate was very less in the GHMC polls. The BJP contested in 150 divisions and won 48 seats. Their strike rate is just 36 per cent. The MIM won 44 divisions and our success rate is 86 per cent,” he added.

8 TRS CORPORATORS HAVE CRIMINAL PAST

In TRS, which fielded 13 candidates with criminal records, eight have been elected as corporators. They include Baba Fasiuddin (Borabanda), Muthu Kumar (Patancheruvu), R Narendra Yadav (Serilingampally), Narne Srinivas Rao (Hyder Nagar), B Vijaya Shekar (Rangareddy Nagar), R Jitendernath (Macha Bollarum), Y Prem Kumar (East Anandbagh) and Sunitha Reddy (Mettuguda). The MIM fielded seven candidates with criminal records and all of them have been elected as corporators. They include Syed Minhajuddin (Akbarbagh), Mohd All Sharif (Lalitha Bagh), Abdul Wahab (Chandrayangutta), Mohd Mustafa Ali (Shah Ali Banda), K Mubasheeruddin (Kishan Bagh), Mohd Zakerbaquer (Dattatreyana Nagar) and M Swamy Yadav (Karwan).

‘BJP’s success rate was very low’ Owaisi said that the success rate of BJP was very less in the GHMC polls. It contested in 150 divisions and won 48, which is 36%. The MIM won 44 and our success rate is 86%

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi GHMC polls GHMC elections
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp