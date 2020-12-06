STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC polls: BJP campaign a hit on social media too

The BJP reached out to lakhs of voters through their massive digital campaigning in the GHMC polls.

Published: 06th December 2020 08:55 AM

The file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The BJP reached out to lakhs of voters through their massive digital campaigning in the GHMC polls. The party engaged with around 68 lakh Facebook accounts, and its content was shared over one lakh times, garnering over four lakh likes. On Twitter too, the party’s GHMC campaign content trended for at least seven times from November 20 to November 27. In addition to this, the BJP created over 1,000 WhatsApp groups, connecting around two lakh people.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he would visit Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar, along with the party’s corporator elects in the next two to three days. Bandi said that the BJP would cooperate with the government on its development agenda.

Of the total corporator elects, 37 winners were either graduates or post-graduates, and below the age of 45, Bandi said. He categorically said that his party would not try to win the Hyderabad Mayor post through the back door. Bandi added that the party workers were confident that they would win a good share of seats this time, after BJP’s national leadership sent general secretary Bhupendra Yadav as the GHMC election in-charge.

