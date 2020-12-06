Social media post gets Adilabad farmer better price

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar helped a farmer receive adequate remuneration for his paddy crop via social media. The farmer, Ch Sharath, had cultivated fine quality rice (sannallu) in four acres and had harvested a produce of 68 quintals in Nandullapalli village, Nenel mandal in Mancherial district. He was offered a low price of Rs 1,600-1,700 per quintal for the rice, which was lower than what he expected. Afraid that he would suffer losses, he uploaded a video on social media groups like Facebook, stating his plight.

On seeing his post, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar instructed the Adilabad District Collector to take measures to purchase paddy from the farmer for a better price. The Collector in turn instructed the district’s civil supply officials to procure the paddy. The directed a private rice miller to procure the rice, who then directed a private rice miller to purchase 68 quintals from the farmer, with a support price of Rs 2,000 per quintal.

The government MSP for sannallu is ?1,888 per quintal. The farmer, Sharath, had also posted in March his year that revenue officials were unable to issue the passbooks in spite of repeated appeals to them and the mandal’s tahsildar. A the time, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao himself had called the farmer and instructed the district administration to solve the issue.

Kisan’s cry for help

