Two engineering students die in bike accident on Hyderabad outskirts; cops recover ganja from spot

Police said due to overspeeding, Sujith who was riding the bike could have lost control and crashed into the divider on the right.

Hyderabad bike accident

A Vishal (extreme left) and Sujith (Photos | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two engineering students died in an accident when the bike they were riding crashed into a road divider at Dundigal late on Saturday night. Police found a kilo of ganja in the possession of the victims. The bike belonged to one of the victims identified as Goparaju Sujith Kumar, whose parents gifted it to him on his birthday on December 2. The second deceased was identified as Ananth Vishal. 

A Venkatesham, Inspector Dundigal police station said that a case of accidental death has been registered. Charges of the NDPS Act have also been included. “ It is suspected that they had collected the ganja from someone and were returning to their hostel at the time of the accident. We are also probing to establish the identity of the person from whom they collected the parcel,” he said.

Sujith (23) belonging to Mancherial district and Vishal (23) from Kamareddy, were in their final year in a reputed engineering college in the city and were residing in separate private hostels. The police are still investigating the details to establish when the two left their hostels on Saturday.

Police said due to overspeeding, Sujith who was riding the bike could have lost control and crashed into the divider on the right. Due to the impact, the duo were flung in the air and landed on the road on the other side of the divider. Both of them suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

Sujith’s father Goparaju Kumar told The New Indian Express that he was their only son. He had celebrated his birthday on December 2 and wanted to come home to stay with them after writing his last exam that was scheduled for December 8.

“My sister’s family residing at Hi-tech city celebrated his birthday at their home and we watched the celebration live from our home at Mancherial,” he said, adding that they had bought him a new bike for his birthday.

