Wacky & Wise for the greater good

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Schoolchildren in Telangana have been busy as a bee ahead of the State government’s innovation challenge. Aimed at honing their creativity, the Telangana School Innovation Challenge-2020 is being held by the Telangana State Innovation Cell in association with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef). As soon as the cell invited applications from students of classes VI to X in November, entries poured in. It has received 7,093 idea submissions from schools across the State, of which 609 are from Mahbubnagar district. Twenty five projects have been selected for the State-level competition, including one each from Mahbubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool districts. With the finals on December 19, the students have been racking their brains for ideas to showcase their talent. Also, the winner will be awarded patent rights for their innovation.

Here are some out-of-the-box innovations that TNIE has profiled:

It’s time for some distance

T Ravi Kiran, 16, from Adilabad

district, shows the ‘Blind Eye’

device that he created

The Covid-19 pandemic, which is raging world over and threatening to hit countries with the second wave, has made social distancing the new norm. But making sure to keep our fellow humans 6 ft away at all times can slip out of our minds at times.

Fret not! Three students from the Zilla Parishad HS School got us covered on this front. Veepanagandla Harish, Suresh and Anjali have devised a bluetooth alarm that reminds one to back off. Their project has been selected for the competition and the trio is confident of winning, thanks to their teachers’ support.

This is no ordinary tap

Here’s another bunch of kids, who want to do something good for Mother Nature. Vamshi, Nanda Kishore and Yashwant from Gandeed Model School have put together a tap to conserve water. It’s not just a tap, it’s a ‘smart’ tap. Explaining about their project, they said water is a precious element of nature and is essential for sustaining life on Earth. Hence, to use it judiciously, the smart tap dispenses only 200 ml of water per glass. What an idea!

Bagful of goodness

Uday Kiran and Masthan Wali from Achampeta High School have found an alternative to plastic sapling bags which are harmful to the environment. Their idea of using coconut palm leaf bags has sailed through to the competition’s finals. According to the students, these leaf bags will not only help protect the environment but also provide nutrients to plants.

An eye for detail

Nandinne High School’s Abdul Altaf has designed an app to help blind students sit for online exams and attend virtual classes. His teacher, Radhika Bai, helped him develop the app. Meanwhile, another young genius who has won several accolades for his innovation is 16-year-old T Ravi Kiran from Sonala village in Adilabad district. He has invented a device called ‘Blind Eye’, which acts as an eye for the visually-impaired. Ravi’s innovation, on which he has been working from the last three years, can read, recognise and navigate using six ultrasonic sensors.

