Calls of birds, animals lost in Hyderabad’s din as humans turn a ‘deaf ear’

HYDERABAD: Blaring sound from loudspeakers during weddings, festivals, political processions, and the continuous honking in cities leads to noise pollution, which can result in severe health issues. But, this man-made noise pollution is not only affecting humans, but it also has adverse effects on wildlife as well, claims a study.

According to the recent data gathered from Telangana State Pollution Control Board, in Hyderabad, all the 11 noise monitoring stations across the city recorded higher noise levels than the stipulated limit. These noise levels recorded at all the stations on an average breach the set limits for both night and day times in the various zones -- identified by the PCB -- of the city.

Meanwhile, newly published research published in Global Change Biology has found that noise pollution is not just hampering human ears but also posing hurdles for animal communications. Experts claim that different species of animals and birds rely on sounds for finding desirable habitat and mates, avoiding predators, protecting offspring, and establishing territories. However, the man-made noise pollution hampers animal communications by disrupting their crucial communication cues, claims the study.

Interestingly, in the city, one of the noise monitoring stations which is in the Zoo Park area --identified as a sensitive zone -- also breached the noise levels in the area. Other than that the KBR park which is in Jubliee Hills -- identified as a residential zone also surpassed the noise levels.

31 species affected badly by blaring noises

The study, looked at 31 different animal species, including frogs and birds that were affected by noise pollution. Lead author on the research Dr Hansjoerg Kunc, from the School of Biological Sciences at Queen’s University said: “There are important implications to consider around the protection of wildlife. This research proves that man-made noise is disrupting them from hearing and understanding each other clearly, which would have an impact on their future survival.”